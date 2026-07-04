Canada need to keep focus against dangerous Morocco, coach Marsch says

Canada need to focus on staying aggressive at the back and ready to close down a Morocco side with "zero weaknesses" when they square off in the World Cup round of 16 on Saturday, coach Jesse Marsch said on the eve of the match.

The African side have put in World Cup performances underlining a reputation as a top side with a dangerous midfield bursting with mobility and fluidity that can punish Canada if all 11 players on the pitch fail to stick to the plan, he added.

"This is where we expect to be and this is where we want to be, and we know that Morocco is going to challenge every single thing we do and this is a team that has literally zero weaknesses," Marsch said.

"We have to try to be good at the things that we care about and that we are good at, and we have to see if that can hold up against an opponent like this."