Spain concede first World Cup goal as Belgium level before half-time

Spain and Belgium are level at 1-1 at half-time in their FIFA World Cup 2026 quarter-final in Los Angeles.

Fabian Ruiz gave the dominant Spaniards the lead after prodding home a rebound. However, Belgium hit back shortly before the break as Charles De Ketelaere, who scored twice against the United States, found the net again to restore parity.

Spain have now conceded their first goal of the 2026 World Cup. The winners of the tie will face France in the semi-finals in Dallas on Tuesday.