Bangladeshi footballers to return home from Nepal Thursday: Embassy

The special aircraft, a C-130, is expected to leave Dhaka for Kathmandu at 10:30 am, a senior official said.

The Bangladesh Embassy in Kathmandu is in contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Biman Bangladesh Airlines to arrange for a Dreamliner flight in addition to Biman’s regular afternoon flight from Kathmandu to Dhaka on Thursday, another embassy official told UNB.

If the plan is executed with the necessary permissions, he said, most of the Bangladeshis stranded in Nepal will be able to return home quickly.

The Bangladesh national football team travelled to Nepal on 3 September to play two friendly matches ahead of the Asian Cup qualifiers.

The first match against hosts Nepal on 6 September ended in a goalless draw. The second match, scheduled for Tuesday, was disrupted.