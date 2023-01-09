Dembele gives Barca narrow win in tense Atletico clash

Ousmane Dembele's strike sent Barcelona three points clear at the top of La Liga with a tense 1-0 win over Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

Capitalising on champions Real Madrid's defeat by Villarreal, Barcelona set out to make a statement victory at the Metropolitano.

Shorn of suspended top scorer Robert Lewandowski, Xavi selected Ansu Fati up front in his place, but it was Dembele who made the difference, finishing a slick move in the 22nd minute.

Atletico ramped up the pressure, with the superb Ronald Araujo clearing off the line from Antoine Griezmann at the death, but Diego Simeone's side could not find an equaliser.