Neymar swept up in Brazil vote battle after video for Bolsonaro

Football superstar Neymar was swept up in Brazil's presidential election campaign after posting a video on social media Wednesday thanking President Jair Bolsonaro for visiting the player's charitable children's foundation.

The Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil striker did not get into politics in the brief message to Bolsonaro, posted four days out from Sunday's voting.

But that did not stop Bolsonaro's camp from playing up the video from one of the country's biggest stars as the far-right incumbent seeks a come-from-behind win against leftist ex-president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2003-2010), who leads in the polls.