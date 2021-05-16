Zidane has told players he’s leaving Real

Spanish media claimed early Sunday that Zinedine Zidane has already told his players that he intends to quit as coach at the end of the season.

According to Onda Cero radio and Goal online, the Frenchman, who has a contract until 2022, informed his squad a week ago that he was going to leave when the season ends next week.

Goal added: “The coach informed his players last Saturday before facing Sevilla on Sunday at Valdebebas”.