Germany beat Ivory Coast 2-1 to reach World Cup knockouts

Deniz Undav scored two goals off the bench as Germany pulled off a thrilling comeback to beat Ivory Coast 2-1 in their World Cup Group E match on Saturday, securing their place in the knockout stage for the first time since they won the title in 2014.

After having two goals disallowed in the first half, Germany did not lose focus and used intricate passing to find their way while the West Africans produced their dynamic brand of attacking football in a wild Group E clash.