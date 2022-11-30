Braithwaite in for Denmark's must-win game against Australia

Kasper Hjulmand has chosen Martin Braithwaite to spark the Denmark attack as they chase the win they need against Australia in their Group D game at the Al Janoub Stadium if they are to progress to the last 16 of the FIFA World Cup.

Braithwaite replaces Andreas Cornelius to become the third Danish striker to lead the line in three games, with Mikkel Damsgaard dropping to the bench to be replaced by Andreas Skov Olsen and Mattias Jensen coming in for Victor Nelsson.