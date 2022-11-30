Braithwaite in for Denmark's must-win game against Australia

Australia are sitting pretty in second place in Group D as the Danish attack, which scored 30 goals in qualifying, has failed to fire in Qatar. Defender Andreas Christensen got their only goal so far in the 2-1 loss to France.
For Australia, Milos Degenek comes in for Fran Karacic at right back, with a draw likely to be enough for them to go through.
Australia: Mat Ryan (c), Milos Degenek, Harry Souttar, Kye Rowles, Aziz Behich, Aaron Mooy, Jackson Irvine, Riley McGree, Craig Goodwin, Mathew Leckie, Mitchell Duke
Denmark: Kasper Schmeichel, Joachim Andersen, Andreas Christensen, Rasmus Kristensen, Pierre Hojbjerg, Mathias Jensen, Christian Eriksen, Joakim Maehle, Jesper Lindstrom, Martin Braithwaite, Andreas Skov Olsen