Which team PM Tarique Rahman supports at FIFA World Cup
Prime Minister and BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Tusday hinted at his support for England in the FIFA World Cup, although he stopped short of naming his favourite team.
He gave the clue while responding to a question from senior journalist Sumon Mahmud of bdnews24.com while exchanging views with BNP beat reporters at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre in the city this afternoon.
Sumon Mahmud asked the prime minister which country he was supporting in the ongoing World Cup, noting the widespread enthusiasm for the tournament across Bangladesh.
Without naming any team directly, Tarique Rahman said, “I lived in a particular country for a long time- you can probably figure it out.”
The prime minister then smiled and asked Sumon Mahmud, “You got your answer, didn’t you?”
England is scheduled to play their opening World Cup match against Croatia at 2:00 am on June 18.
In September 2008, Tarique Rahman travelled to London with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman for medical treatment after securing bail from the Supreme Court. He spent 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom (UK) before returning to Bangladesh with his family on 25 December 2024.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off June on 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City with an opening ceremony followed by the match between co-host Mexico and South Africa.
A record 48 teams are participating in this edition of football’s biggest tournament, which spans 39 days. The World Cup will conclude with the final match in New York on 19 July.