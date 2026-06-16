Which team PM Tarique Rahman supports at FIFA World Cup

England is scheduled to play their opening World Cup match against Croatia at 2:00 am on June 18.

In September 2008, Tarique Rahman travelled to London with his wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman for medical treatment after securing bail from the Supreme Court. He spent 17 years in exile in the United Kingdom (UK) before returning to Bangladesh with his family on 25 December 2024.

The 2026 FIFA World Cup kicked off June on 11 at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City with an opening ceremony followed by the match between co-host Mexico and South Africa.

A record 48 teams are participating in this edition of football’s biggest tournament, which spans 39 days. The World Cup will conclude with the final match in New York on 19 July.