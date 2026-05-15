What the State Minister for Sports says about a new football coach
Bangladesh are expected to announce the new head coach of the national football team within the next two to three days, according to State Minister for Sports Aminul Haque, amid growing speculation surrounding the appointment.
The search for a new coach has dominated discussion in recent days, particularly with former Wales manager Chris Coleman emerging as the leading candidate. However, his substantial salary demands have reportedly become a major challenge for the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF).
Speaking to newspersons today, Friday, at the inauguration ceremony of the badminton league at the Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmad Indoor Stadium in Paltan, Aminul — himself a former goalkeeper — addressed the delay in appointing the national team coach and clarified the government’s position regarding the federation’s proposal.
After an extensive selection process, the BFF has reportedly finalised a three-man shortlist. Alongside Coleman, the other candidates are German coach Bernd Storck and former United States international Thomas Dooley.
Discussing the appointment process, Aminul told the media, “We have already spoken with the BFF president and the relevant officials involved. Since a shortlist of coaches has been prepared, I hope you will know the name of the new coach within the next two or three days.”
Coleman is understood to be keen on bringing his assistant coach Kit Symons with him to Bangladesh. The combined monthly cost for the pair could reach approximately US$35,000 — around Tk 4.3 million — with Coleman alone expected to earn about $26,000 per month, equivalent to over Tk 3.19 million.
When asked about the financial burden of appointing a high-profile coach such as Coleman amid existing budget limitations, Aminul acknowledged the practical challenges involved.
“We have limitations. Nothing can be changed overnight,” he said. “Whoever becomes the coach should be given a defined period of time to work. We are discussing every aspect of the matter. Please wait a little longer — you will know the desired outcome soon.”
The state minister for sports also addressed concerns regarding government funding for sport, admitting that the current allocation remains insufficient compared with broader ambitions for the sector.
“The present budget is inadequate compared with our plans and expectations,” he said. “However, I have already spoken with the Prime Minister and the Finance Minister. We are working on a new action plan, and I hope that from the next fiscal year a significantly larger portion of the budget for sport will be implemented in a new way.”