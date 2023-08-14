Neymar ‘in negotiations’ over Saudi move as Mbappe returns to PSG good books

Neymar joined PSG for a record €220 million ($241m) from Barcelona in 2017. Some media reports on Sunday claimed that Al-Hilal would offer in the region of $80 million for the Brazilian.

Last month Al-Hilal made a €300 million bid for Mbappe, though the striker reportedly refused to meet with officials from the team.

Neymar underwent surgery on his right ankle in early March, only returning to join PSG on their pre-season tour of Asia.

His time at PSG has been blighted by a catalogue of injuries.

Although he helped the club to the 2020 Champions League final he has often been sidelined for key games.

If Neymar does end up moving to Saudi Arabia he will join a growing list of top players lured to the oil-rich kingdom since Cristiano Ronaldo moved to Al-Nassr in January.

Al-Hilal have traditionally been one of Saudi Arabia’s top clubs and have been crowned Asian Champions League winners on four occasions.