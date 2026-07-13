Spain lead in passing, France in shots on goal ahead of World Cup semi-final

Belgium's defeat to Spain has set up what many are calling the biggest clash of the 2026 World Cup so far—a semi-final between the tournament's two most in-form teams, Spain and France.

Before the match against Spain, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has even suggested that the winner of this match will go on to lift the World Cup, making it a "final before the final." But which side holds the statistical advantage?

According to FIFA, Spain have been one of the tournament's most dominant teams in terms of possession and passing. Among the semi-finalists, only Argentina have averaged more passes per match. Spain have completed 4,075 passes in six matches—an average of 679.2 per game, 21 per cent more than France's average of 561.5. Spain also boast a 91 per cent pass completion rate, compared with France's 90 per cent.

France, however, have been far more clinical in front of goal.