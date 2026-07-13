Spain lead in passing, France in shots on goal ahead of World Cup semi-final
Belgium's defeat to Spain has set up what many are calling the biggest clash of the 2026 World Cup so far—a semi-final between the tournament's two most in-form teams, Spain and France.
Before the match against Spain, Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has even suggested that the winner of this match will go on to lift the World Cup, making it a "final before the final." But which side holds the statistical advantage?
According to FIFA, Spain have been one of the tournament's most dominant teams in terms of possession and passing. Among the semi-finalists, only Argentina have averaged more passes per match. Spain have completed 4,075 passes in six matches—an average of 679.2 per game, 21 per cent more than France's average of 561.5. Spain also boast a 91 per cent pass completion rate, compared with France's 90 per cent.
France, however, have been far more clinical in front of goal.
Both teams have attempted 110 shots through the quarter-finals, but France have been considerably more efficient. Of their 110 attempts, 47 have been on target, resulting in 16 goals. Spain, by comparison, have managed 40 shots on target and scored 11 goals.
The two sides also differ in their attacking approach. Spain rely more heavily on crosses, averaging 24.3 per match, while France average 16.5.
France also have a slight edge in discipline. Didier Deschamps' side have committed 59 fouls—just under 10 per game—compared with Spain's 68 fouls, an average of 11.3 per match.
Spain trail slightly in the disciplinary record as well, having shown five yellow cards to France's four. However, with all yellow cards wiped after the quarter-finals, no player will miss the semi-final through suspension.
The two nations also met in the semi-finals of the UEFA European Championship two years ago. On that occasion, Lamine Yamal's Spain defeated France 2-1 before going on to beat England in the final to win the title.