What World Cup? New York gripped by Knicks frenzy

It will be Knicks vs. the World Cup in New York on Saturday, and only one winner.

The city is at a fever pitch as the hometown basketball team sits on the brink of a NBA Championship win -- pushing the Brazil vs. Morocco game deep into the shadows.

The World Cup "is going to be fun... but right now, I'm a New Yorker, so we're going for the Knicks, basketball! Let's take this win. And after that, we can think about the World Cup," said actor Robert Chen, 32, next to the Brooklyn bridge FIFA fan zone.

The MetLife stadium, located in neighbouring New Jersey but serving Big Apple-based World Cup fans, will face a major test of its rail link to Manhattan which has come under fire for its steep $98 price tag for a round-trip ticket.