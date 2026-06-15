Spanish striker Rafa Mir sentenced to 8 1/2 years in jail for sexual assault

Spanish footballer Rafa Mir has been sentenced to eight-and-a-half years in prison after being found guilty of committing sexual assault and assault causing injury, a court in the eastern Valencia region ruled on Monday.

Women's rights have become a highly sensitive national topic in Spain, especially in the sports world after scandals including former soccer chief Luis Rubiales' unwanted kissing of a national team player or ex-Barcelona star Dani Alves' rape conviction, which was later overturned.