We need to bring out our best version: Argentina coach Scaloni

"We prepare just like in every match, with a lot of desire for things to go well for us, with a willingness to analyze the opponent. We need to bring out our best version to try to win. I think we're doing well, beyond things we can always improve. We're a team that's already well-known by our rivals, and that's why it has double merit to have reached where we have. We'll try to win the final," he said during the pre-match press conference.

Scaloni said all of Argentina's players are in good condition ahead of the final, adding that the team's final training session will be important. He also noted that both Argentina and Spain share a similar possession-based style of play, with only slight tactical differences.

"Tomorrow's training will be an important one, but in principle, all the players are doing well. We are two teams that base everything on the ball. The patterns of play, it's clear, revolve around the ball, with some nuances, but we think similarly in that regard," he said.