Alcaraz survives Wimbledon test, Rybakina cruises

Carlos Alcaraz reached the last 16 at Wimbledon on Saturday after a tough battle against Nicolas Jarry as defending women’s champion Elena Rybakina snuffed out the hopes of Britain’s final hope Katie Boulter.

Rain returned to the All England Club, meaning play on Centre Court started under the roof and later forced an early end to the action on the outside courts.

Top seed Alcaraz is seen as the biggest threat to Novak Djokovic, who is gunning for a record-equalling eighth men’s title and 24th Grand Slam crown overall.