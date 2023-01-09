Australian Open no-show fuels fears for Osaka's tennis future

She told reporters at that tournament that she had gone through "more down than up" in 2022 and that she had "learned a lot" about herself.

She is now ranked 47 in the world, having hit the summit for the first time in 2019.

Rothenberg believes Osaka is "recalculating things" and may decide that she is not prepared to make the sacrifices needed to continue as a professional tennis player.

"For her, the math is not adding up right now, for her to want to make the commitment," he said.

"She knows how much work it is and how all-encompassing and preoccupying it is to be an active full-time player with the standards that she has.

"She's won so much already, she's not going to be content just to be a top-20 player again."

Australia's Ashleigh Barty, then the world's undisputed number one, stunned the tennis world in March last year when she announced her retirement aged 25.

She explained that she was "spent physically" and no longer had the drive needed to continue.