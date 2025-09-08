World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 registration kicks off
The Bangladesh Tennis Federation has started the player submission for the forthcoming ‘World Tennis Tour Junior, J-30’ events in October.
BTF will organise these events after the approval of the International Tennis Federation, according to a press release on Saturday.
BTF general secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed called upon all participants with an International Junior ranking in the Under-18 category, both boys and girls, to complete their registration through the ITF IPIN system.
BTF will organise two tournaments, beginning with the Rajshahi World Tennis Tour Junior 2025, scheduled to be held at the Tennis Complex in Rajshahi from 4 to 10 October. The deadline for player entries is 16 September 2025.
The second tournament, the ‘35th World Tennis Tour Junior 2025’, will take place from 11 to 18 October at the National Tennis Complex. The registration deadline on 23 September.