39th National Snooker Championship 2026 kicks off in Dhaka
Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation has organised the 39th National Snooker Championship 2026, reports a press release.
Starting from 30 April, the tournament will run until 14 May across two venues: Dhaka Boat Club and Banani Club.
This year, a total of 183 players from 32 different clubs are participating in this tournament.
The championship is sponsored by Amber Group, with co-sponsorship from Eminence Sourcing and Rashid Group. Beverage partners include RC Cola and mineral water brand MUM Water.
Attractive prize money awaits the winners. The champion will receive Tk 100,000, while the runner-up will take home Tk 50,000.
Each semi-finalist will earn Tk 20,000. Additionally, a special prize of Tk 20,000 has been set for players achieving highest breaks of 50 or more during the tournament.
Sharkar Md Samsuddin, president of the Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation said, "The main goal of the tournament is to prepare talented players to represent the country on the international stage. We hope this type of events would help produce more skilled and internationally competitive players in the future."
Rubel Aziz, president of Dhaka Boat Club, said, "Organising such tournaments regularly will further popularise cue sports in Bangladesh and provide talented players with a proper platform to showcase their abilities. However, the current VAT of around USD 3.5 per kilogram on importing snooker tables poses a challenge to the sport’s growth. Reducing this tax would make it easier for Bangladesh to establish itself on the global snooker stage."
Md Zahirul Islam, chairman of the Tournament Committee, said, "The strong participation this year highlights the rising popularity of snooker in Bangladesh. Such initiatives are crucial to create a sustainable platform for emerging talent."
Prominent clubs including Officers’ Club, Dhaka Club, Boat Club, Banani Club, Gulshan Club, Ctg Club, Khulna Club etc are participating in this tournament.