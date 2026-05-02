39th National Snooker Championship 2026 kicks off in Dhaka

Bangladesh Billiards and Snooker Federation has organised the 39th National Snooker Championship 2026, reports a press release.

Starting from 30 April, the tournament will run until 14 May across two venues: Dhaka Boat Club and Banani Club.

This year, a total of 183 players from 32 different clubs are participating in this tournament.

The championship is sponsored by Amber Group, with co-sponsorship from Eminence Sourcing and Rashid Group. Beverage partners include RC Cola and mineral water brand MUM Water.