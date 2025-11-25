NSC orders not to use national team players in election campaign

The National Sports Council (NSC) has ordered relevant sports federations, associations, and all concerned parties not to use national team players for election campaigns or any political purpose.

Although national players were seen participating in campaign activities in previous elections, the NSC has issued this directive in advance ahead of the upcoming polls.

In a letter signed by NSC director Mohammad Aminul Ehsan, it stated, “National team players are a national asset and a symbol of unity for all citizens. To preserve the neutrality and sanctity of the sports arena, it is not desirable for players to be involved in or used for any political or electoral activities.”

The NSC’s letter instructed both the sports federations and the players on two points. National players are prohibited from participating directly or indirectly in the campaign activities of any political party or candidate.