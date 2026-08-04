At 84, Mujibur Rahman still devotes his life to weightlifting

Along the paved main road in Block 4 of Ershadnagar in Tongi, Gazipur, stands a modest tin-roofed room. Measuring just 25 by 16 feet, the weathered structure reveals an extraordinary world of dedication the moment one steps inside.

Recently, thieves slipped through gaps in its broken walls and stole four weightlifting locks, a CCTV camera, and a Wi-Fi router. But they could not steal the indomitable dream and lifelong sacrifice of Mujibur Rahman, an 84-year-old freedom fighter.

At an age when most people slow down, he still lifts iron barbells every single day.

In March 2022, Prothom Alo published an online feature titled "Freedom Fighter Mujibur Rahman: Still Devoted to Weightlifting After 80." At the time, his training centre operated from a damp rented room beside a pond in Ershadnagar. Today, it has moved about 200 yards away to a new location.

The address has changed, but Mujibur Rahman has not. For 62 years, he has remained both a passionate weightlifter and an extraordinary humanitarian.