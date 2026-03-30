Don't involve in politics during sports life: PM Tarique Rahman to athletes

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman Monday called on athletes not to be affiliated with any political party or group during professional sports tenure, saying rather they should represent the country through sporting excellence.

"In your (sports persons) professional sports career, you should not get involved with any political party or group, rather represent the country through your sporting excellence," he said.

The prime minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the sports card and allowance distribution programme at his office here this morning.

Tarique Rahman also urged the sports persons to lead Bangladesh to a higher position in the global sports arena by winning games at home and abroad.

"I believe that if you have patriotism, a strong will, and team spirit, no one can stand in your way of successful progress," he said.

The premier said that sports is no longer just a matter of hobby, entertainment, or physical exercise, but is now recognized as a profession worldwide.

"Bangladesh will also not lag behind. Before the 2026 national election, we pledged in our party manifesto that if the BNP gets the opportunity to run the state through people's mandate, we would establish sports as a profession. The implementation phase of that promise formally began today," he added.

Noting that defeat does not mean losing, but is part of victory, Tarique Rahman quoted Albert Einstein as saying: "A person who has never been defeated has never done anything".