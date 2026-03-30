Don't involve in politics during sports life: PM Tarique Rahman to athletes
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman Monday called on athletes not to be affiliated with any political party or group during professional sports tenure, saying rather they should represent the country through sporting excellence.
"In your (sports persons) professional sports career, you should not get involved with any political party or group, rather represent the country through your sporting excellence," he said.
The prime minister was addressing the inaugural ceremony of the sports card and allowance distribution programme at his office here this morning.
Tarique Rahman also urged the sports persons to lead Bangladesh to a higher position in the global sports arena by winning games at home and abroad.
"I believe that if you have patriotism, a strong will, and team spirit, no one can stand in your way of successful progress," he said.
The premier said that sports is no longer just a matter of hobby, entertainment, or physical exercise, but is now recognized as a profession worldwide.
"Bangladesh will also not lag behind. Before the 2026 national election, we pledged in our party manifesto that if the BNP gets the opportunity to run the state through people's mandate, we would establish sports as a profession. The implementation phase of that promise formally began today," he added.
Noting that defeat does not mean losing, but is part of victory, Tarique Rahman quoted Albert Einstein as saying: "A person who has never been defeated has never done anything".
He said the government has started implementing a plan to bring sportspersons under a structured salary framework based on a specific policy so that they can pursue sports professionally without financial uncertainty for themselves and their families.
"For the first time in the country's history, athletes are being brought under a salary structure and provided with sports allowances," the premier said.
Highlighting the government's other initiatives to improve the living standards of the countrymen, he said his government has already introduced Family Card, honorarium allowances for imams, khatibs and religious leaders of other faiths, and a nationwide canal excavation programme.
The prime minister also said that the government is set to launch the 'Farmers Card' programme on April 14 from Tangail district.
Stating that the government is implementing its commitments step by step, he said, "As part of that continuity, the 'Sports Card' has been launched today".
Tarique Rahman said physically challenged individuals who are capable of contributing to sports will also receive sports cards.
Under the theme "Sports for All", he said the government has taken all initiatives to ensure facilities for underprivileged groups and persons with special needs, who want to participate in sports, both at home and abroad.
Highlighting the government’s plans, the premier said a wide range of programmes has been undertaken to establish sports as a profession.
Noting that cricket and football are currently the most popular sports in the country, he said apart from these, there are many other sports like archery, boxing, yoga, gymnastics, carrom, weightlifting, wushu, swimming, para swimming, athletics, para athletics, karate, sepak takraw, table tennis, kabaddi, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, bridge, futsal and badminton.
"If these sports are supported by the government and private sector, those also can bring honor to the country," he said.
Tarique Rahman also mentioned that Bangladesh recently became champions in SAFF women's futsal for the first time.
He said the government has started implementing short, medium, and long-term plans to develop sports as profession.
A plan has been taken to make sports compulsory from grade four in the education curriculum to ensure involvement of interested students in sports along with their studies, the premier added.
"We want our children to become interested and skilled in sports alongside their studies," he said, adding that the Education Ministry has already begun revising the curriculum accordingly.
Stating that 'Notun Kuri Sports', a talent hunt programme, is going to be launched nationwide in a new format, the prime minister said, "In independent Bangladesh, 'Notun Kuri' was initiated in 1976 to find out talented children and adolescents in different fields,”.
Although this popular programme of Bangladesh Television (BTV) was closed for many years at one point, the programme has now been re-launched on BTV, he said.
'Notun Kuri Sports' is going to be launched nationwide from Sylhet on April 30 to find sports talent among children and adolescents in a different way, he added.
Earlier, the premier inaugurated the sports card and allowance programmes around 10:30am. He launched the allowance programme by pressing a button on a laptop when an amount of Taka 100,000 was instantly transferred to each athlete's accounts through Sonali Bank's online system.
On the occasion, Tarique Rahman handed over sports cards to 129 athletes and honoured athletes who achieved success at the international level.
LGRD and Cooperatives Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir spoke at the function as the guest of honour with State Minister for Sports and Youth Md Aminul Haque in the chair.
Sports and Youth Secretary Md Mahbub-Ul-Alam delivered the welcome address.
Women and Children Affairs and Social Welfare Minister Abu Zafar Md Zahid Hossain, Liberation War Affairs Minister Ahmed Azam Khan, Land Minister Md Mizanur Rahman Minu, State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam, Prime Minister's Adviser Md Ismail Zabiullah, Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC) Administrator Abdus Salam and BNP Vice Chairman Asaduzzaman Ripon were present on the occasion, among others.
After the inaugural ceremony, the prime minister took part in a photo session with the athletes outside the Shapla Hall.