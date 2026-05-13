Shahjalal Islami Bank Open and Junior Tennis Tournament begins on 14 May
The Shahjalal Islami Bank Open & Junior Tennis Tournament 2026, organised by the Bangladesh Tennis Federation, will begin on 14 May at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna, Dhaka, and continue until 20 May.
The information was disclosed at a press conference held on Wednesday. Organisers said more than 170 tennis players from across the country are participating in this year’s tournament, said a press release.
Participating players are representing several clubs and institutions, including the National Tennis Complex, BKSP, Jhalakathi Tennis Club, Rajshahi Tennis Club, Sylhet Tennis Club, Madaripur Tennis Club, Jamalpur Tennis Club, Magura Tennis Club, Shariatpur Tennis Club, Gulshan Youth Club, Gulshan Club, Uttara Club, Officers Club and Engineers Club, among others.
A total of eight categories of competition will be held in the tournament. These are: men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles, under-12 boys’ singles, under-12 girls’ singles, under-16 boys’ singles and under-16 girls’ singles. The matches will be played in a knockout format.
The closing ceremony and prize-giving event will be held on 20 May (Wednesday) at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna, Dhaka. Youth and Sports Adviser Aminul Haque will attend the programme as the chief guest and distribute prizes among the winners.
Among those present at Wednesday’s press conference were K M Harunur Rashid, JVP and in-charge of the Public Relations Division of Shahjalal Islami Bank PLC; Ishtiaq Ahmed (Karen), general secretary of the Bangladesh Tennis Federation; Zain Omar, tournament referee; and Shafiqul Islam Sohel, tournament director.