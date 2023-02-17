Bangladesh to participate in Homeless World Cup for first time

Some of them are day labourers, some work in tea gardens for a pittance, some are from the remotest hill areas, some are physically challenged and some continue their studies defying all odds. They have one thing in common—they don’t have safe homes to live.

Another common thing among the band is they are dreaming to represent Bangladesh for the first time in the next Homeless World Cup scheduled to be held in California, USA on 6-15 July.

Their world cup mission formally started through an exhibition match at Dhaka University central field on Friday morning. Bangladesh Homeless World Cup team beat a team of DU students in the friendly by tie-breaker after the match ended in 2-2 deadlock.

Md Nayan Mia of the homeless world cup team scored first goal from a header in the first half. DU took a 2-1 lead as Zilanur Rashid and Muhibullah Rafi scored two goals. Prenchong Mro scored a spectacular last-minute eqaliser for his team.