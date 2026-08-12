Bangladesh Wushu Federation presents certificates to 93 clubs
The Bangladesh Wushu Federation organised a colourful event on Tuesday, 11 August 2026, at 11:00 am at the meeting room of the National Stadium to formally present club registration certificates to 93 registered clubs of the Federation and inaugurate the newly renovated office of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation, reports a press release.
The event was graced by the presence of Md Daulatuzzaman Khan, ndc, Hon’ble Executive Director of the National Sports Council, as the Chief Guest.
The event was presided over by Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, hon’ble president of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation.
At the beginning of the program, Dildar Hasan Dilu, hon’ble general secretary of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation, delivered the welcome address.
Speeches were also delivered by SM Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, vice president of the Federation, and Habibur Rahman Siddiqui Rubel, treasurer of the Federation.
In his speech, the chief guest appreciated the development of Wushu in Bangladesh, the expansion of the sport at the grassroots level, and the active role of registered clubs.
He said that a stronger Wushu community can be built through disciplined and effective club management, which will also pave the way for Bangladesh to achieve greater success at the international level.
In his presidential address, Saiful Islam Bhuiyan said that the formal presentation of registration certificates to 93 registered clubs marks an important milestone in the organisational activities of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation.
He called upon all clubs across the country to work together for the development and expansion of Wushu.
During the event, registration certificates were formally handed over to representatives of the registered clubs present at the program.
At the same time, the newly renovated office of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation was formally inaugurated.
Officials of the Federation, representatives from various districts and registered clubs, sports organisers, and distinguished personalities from the Wushu community were present at the event.
The Bangladesh Wushu Federation expressed hope that the coordinated activities of the registered clubs, along with a modern administrative environment, will play a significant role in the overall development of Wushu in Bangladesh, ensuring a continuous pipeline of talented athletes and contributing to greater success for Bangladesh on the international stage.