Bangladesh Wushu Federation presents certificates to 93 clubs

The event was presided over by Saiful Islam Bhuiyan, hon’ble president of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation.

At the beginning of the program, Dildar Hasan Dilu, hon’ble general secretary of the Bangladesh Wushu Federation, delivered the welcome address.

Speeches were also delivered by SM Shahidul Haque Bhuiyan, vice president of the Federation, and Habibur Rahman Siddiqui Rubel, treasurer of the Federation.

In his speech, the chief guest appreciated the development of Wushu in Bangladesh, the expansion of the sport at the grassroots level, and the active role of registered clubs.

He said that a stronger Wushu community can be built through disciplined and effective club management, which will also pave the way for Bangladesh to achieve greater success at the international level.