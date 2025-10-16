35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Juniors J-30
Bangladesh's Zarif Abrar's journey ends in semifinals
The host nation's challenge in the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Juniors J-30 Dhaka tournament came to an end in the semifinals as promising local star Zarif Abrar failed to secure a spot in the final, says a press release.
Abrar was stopped by Thailand's Ariyaphol Leekul, who won the match in straight sets to advance to the final.
Zarif was completely subdued in the first set of the semifinal, losing it 1-6. He showed signs of a comeback in the second set but ultimately could not prevail, losing the set 4-6.
Meanwhile, the finals for both the boys' and girls' doubles categories were held today. In the Boys' Doubles final, the Indian pair of Shounak Chatterjee and Amrit Dhankar clinched the championship by defeating the Chinese duo of Chuan Ding and Kezhi Li in straight sets (2-0).
The first set was tightly contested and was decided by a tiebreaker. Although the Chinese pair offered resistance in the second set, they couldn't level the match, with the Indian duo winning the set 6-4 to take the title.
The Girls' Doubles title went to the pairing of Aaraa Aasaal Azim from the Maldives and Sanmitha Harini from India.
This final was also highly competitive, with the match being decided by a tiebreaker after the sets were tied at 1-1. The Azim-Harini pair won the first set 6-4.
However, the Chinese pair Tianran-Zikan, made a remarkable comeback, winning the second set 6-1. With the score tied, the match went into a tiebreaker, where Aaraa Aasaal Azim and Sanmitha Harini secured a 10-4 victory to become the champions.