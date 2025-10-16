Bangladesh's Zarif Abrar's journey ends in semifinals

The host nation's challenge in the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Juniors J-30 Dhaka tournament came to an end in the semifinals as promising local star Zarif Abrar failed to secure a spot in the final, says a press release.

Abrar was stopped by Thailand's Ariyaphol Leekul, who won the match in straight sets to advance to the final.

Zarif was completely subdued in the first set of the semifinal, losing it 1-6. He showed signs of a comeback in the second set but ultimately could not prevail, losing the set 4-6.

Meanwhile, the finals for both the boys' and girls' doubles categories were held today. In the Boys' Doubles final, the Indian pair of Shounak Chatterjee and Amrit Dhankar clinched the championship by defeating the Chinese duo of Chuan Ding and Kezhi Li in straight sets (2-0).