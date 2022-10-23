From motor mechanic to national champion

Young Bishal Sharma’s story is like million other hapless children of the country yet he lived his dreams. Badminton court was the theater of his dream where he wanted to take the centre place. But in reality, he could not even afford to purchase shuttlecocks. Bishal had to wait until the seniors would throw away their used shuttlecocks so that he could pick that up from dustbin.

And like many other winners in the history he won against all the odds. The boy who practiced with abandoned shuttlecocks stole the spotlight at his very first appearance of the Sheikh Russell National School Badminton.