From motor mechanic to national champion

Bishal’s father Bikram Sharma used to work as a salesman in a tea-leaf vendor shop in Sylhet city. Bikram broke his leg five years ago by an accident. Bishal’s mother was put in dire straits as his father was the only breadwinner of the family.
Since then the family is somehow surviving with the financial aid of Bikaram’s brother. But Bishal at a stage started to seek some means of earning and took the job of a motor mechanic at a garage.
The saga of 13-year old Bishal did not finish there or even not when he returned home winning prizes from the tournament held at the Shaheed Tajuddin Indoor Stadium of Dhaka. A bigger surprise awaited him. Bishal received a laptop as gift from prime minister Sheikh Hasina for becoming the champion at the individual events for boys at the Sheikh Russell National School Tournament.
The PM handed over a laptop on 18 October, the birthday of Sheikh Russell, to Bishal and winners of others events.
Despite his job and passion for sports, he also did not want to stay away from education. He took admission to Volanando night high school of Sylhet. While working at the motor garage he got an offer from another bigger shop of Habiganj. But he declined it, “I could not continue Badminton had I gone to Habiganj. So, I rejected the offer.” And he started his routine of practising badminton from the morning until reaching the garage. After work, he used to join school for his studies.
Sylhet is known for producing prodigies such as national team player Enamul Haque, Salman Khan, Gourab Singha and Mongol Singha. Bishal practices regularly with Chandra Singha at the badminton academy of the Monipuripara at Sibganj of Sylhet.
Having seen his immense interest Chandra gave him the opportunity to practice, “I used to see him roaming around the court after the matches of seniors. Sometimes he tried to play with discarded shuttlecocks and broken rackets. Having seen his interest I gave him an opportunity to play with my son Mongol Singha.
The coach sees immense potential in Bishal. “His footwork is good. He has outstanding forehand and backhand smash considering his height. Bishal surprised everybody in the school tournament.” Even Bishal did not think he would do so well. “I thought I would reach the semifinal at best. But eventually I became champion.”
But he is more surprised by getting the laptop. The astounded Bishal told to the Prothom Alo over the phone, “First when Enam sir (Enamul Haque) informed me I will receive prize from the prime minister, I could not believe it at all. I was waiting when I shall meet the prime minster. Later the prime minister talked with all of us through video conference.
Bishal does not have the ability to buy a pair of quality shoes. Mangal gifted him a pair of sneakers. He also gave Bishal his used racket. Bishal became champion in Dhaka by playing with that very racket.
But he worries how many days he may play with the help of others, “shuttlecock, string, racket everything is very expensive. One needs Tk 6000-7,000 to buy a good racket. It is impossible for me to amass that amount. Moreover, I cannot also practice regularly.
Sheilkh Russell Jatiyo Sishu-Kishore Parishad has been arranging a school badminton competition for last two years. Former national player and general secretary of sishu-kishore parishad Ohiduzzaman sees potentials in players like Bishal, “We have player scarcity. We are not in the desired level at international stage. If the potential talents of the school level are properly nurtured they will take Bangladesh a long way.”