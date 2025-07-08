BTF, Junior, open, and masters tennis begin Friday

The two-day-long BTF Junior, Open, and Masters Tennis Tournament will begin at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna, in the city on Friday.

In the junior section of this tournament, boys and girls will be divided into seven age groups – under-8, 9, 10, 12, 14, 16 and 18 – while men and women will compete in the singles event of the open section.

There will be three age groups – 30 plus, 40 plus and 50 plus – for each of the men’s singles and doubles and women’s singles and doubles events in the masters sections.

The Bangladesh Tennis Federation, in a press release on Tuesday, asked the interested players to register their entries by visiting the link https://btftennis.clubspark.net/BangladeshTennisFederation by Thursday.