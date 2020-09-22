BFF hands over last five years' league trophies

Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) on Monday handed over the trophies that were pending to the winners of different league competitions over the last 5 years through a programme held in front of federation ground in Dhaka, reports UNB.

BFF president Kazi Mohammad Salahuddin and senior vice president Abdus Salam Murshedy MP and other federation members and officials were present on the occasion.

The BFF distributed some 23 pending trophies of the Bangladesh Premier League, Championship League, Senior Division League, First Division, 2nd Division and 3rd Division Leagues for the last five years from 2015 to 2019.