Zarif Shines, Sumiya and Halima Advance at Dhaka J30 Junior Tennis

The main draw of the 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J30 in Dhaka began today, Sunday, with matches at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna. Bangladesh’s young star Zarif Abrar secured a first-round victory. In the girls’ singles, Sumiya Akter and Halima Jahan both progressed to the second round, said a press release.

Zarif, who recently won the championship at the Rajshahi World Tennis Tour Junior J30 tournament, continued his winning streak. In the boys’ singles first round, he comfortably defeated Thailand’s Panawat in straight sets, 6-3, 6-2. Zarif is hopeful of performing strongly throughout this tournament as well.

Results were mixed for Bangladesh in the boys’ singles event. The tournament’s top-ranked player, Chuan Ding of China, advanced to the second round by defeating Bangladesh’s Mahad Bin Malek 6-1, 6-2. Obinash of Bangladesh, who entered the main draw through the qualifying rounds, was eliminated in the first round after losing to Thailand’s Theerapat 6-3, 6-0. In another match, Thailand’s Chanapat defeated Bangladesh’s Saiam.