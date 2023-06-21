My swimmers will be better than me

Mahfuza Khatun (Shila) holds a unique record in Bangladesh's sports. She won two individual gold medals in 50 and 100 metre breaststroke events at the same edition of the South Asian Games (SA Games).

She is also the only female gold medal winning swimmer of Bangladesh in SA games. Mahfuza, who achieved all those records in 2016, is set with a new goal of training swimmers. She has joined the Bangladesh national swimming team as assistant coach.

She started working on 6 June at the National Swimming Pool at Mirpur ahead of the Asian Games scheduled to take place at Hangzhou in China in September-October.

In her new endeavour, Mahfuza wants just one thing- prepare even better swimmers than herself. She talked about her goals and many other things to the Prothom Alo.