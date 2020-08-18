Former hockey player Ehtesham Sultan dies

Former national hockey player, national hockey coach and national sports award winner Ehtesham Sultan passed away on Monday at a hospital in Dhaka, reports UNB.

Ehtesham Sultan, 74, breathed his last at Azmal Hospital this morning after suffering from liver cancer for last few months, his younger brother former national footballer Imtiaz Sultan Johny told media.

He was survived by a son and a daughter, wife and a number of well-wishers to mourn his death.