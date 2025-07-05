Final of MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament 2025 held

Arnob Saha and Soumyia Akter won the men’s and women’s singles titles of the week-long MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament that ended at the Mymensingh Club on Friday.

Arnob beat Tanvir Pasha by 7-5, 6-2 sets and Soumyia defeated Subarna Khatun by 6-3, 6-0 sets in their respective singles finals, says a press release.

The finals of the MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament 2025 were held on 4 July 2025 at the Mymensingh Club, Mymensingh.

The Bangladesh Tennis Federation and the District Administration of Mymensingh organised the tournament sponsored by Mutual Trust Bank PLC.

The tournament took place from 27 June to 4 July 2025 at the National Tennis Complex, Ramna, and Mymensingh Club.

After the finals, Mufidul Alam, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Mymensingh, was present as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.