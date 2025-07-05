Final of MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament 2025 held
Arnob Saha and Soumyia Akter won the men’s and women’s singles titles of the week-long MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament that ended at the Mymensingh Club on Friday.
Arnob beat Tanvir Pasha by 7-5, 6-2 sets and Soumyia defeated Subarna Khatun by 6-3, 6-0 sets in their respective singles finals, says a press release.
The finals of the MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament 2025 were held on 4 July 2025 at the Mymensingh Club, Mymensingh.
The Bangladesh Tennis Federation and the District Administration of Mymensingh organised the tournament sponsored by Mutual Trust Bank PLC.
The tournament took place from 27 June to 4 July 2025 at the National Tennis Complex, Ramna, and Mymensingh Club.
After the finals, Mufidul Alam, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Mymensingh, was present as the chief guest and distributed prizes among the winners.
Special guests included Ashrafuzzaman Khan (Puton), Senior Vice President of the Bangladesh Tennis Federation, and Abdul Mannan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branch Banking Division of MTB.
Asuduzzaman, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Development and Human Resource Management), Mymensingh, presided over the event.
Other officials from the Bangladesh Tennis Federation, including General Secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed (Karen), were also present.
Final Match Results: (a) Senior Doubles 30+: Champions: Jami & Akash (Mymensingh) and Runners-up: Zahid & Tasib (Mymensingh) Score: 6–2, 2–6, 6–4
(b) Senior Doubles 45+: Champions: Rubel & Rafiqul (Jamalpur) Runners-up: Touhidur & Milon (Sherpur) Score: 6–3, 6–3
(c) Senior Doubles 55+: Champions: Anwarul & Zakir (Mymensingh)
Runners-up: Setu & Khan (Netrokona) Score: 6–4, 6–4
(d) Men's Singles: Champion: Arnob Saha defeated Tanvir Pasha (Shoshi)
Score: 7–5, 6–2
(e) Men’s Doubles: Champions: Rustam Ali & Milon Hossain
Runners-up: Biplob Ram & Shawon Pasha Score: 7–6, 6–1
(f) Women’s Singles: Champion: Sumaiya Akter
Runner-up: Suborna Khatun Score: 6–3, 6–0
(g) Women’s Doubles: Winners: Sumaiya Akter & Susmita Sen
Runners-up: Suborna & Halima Jahan Score: 7–5, 6–2
The tournament featured 337 players from various clubs and districts across the Mymensingh division, including participation in the following categories: Senior 35+, 45+, and 55+
Open categories are Men's Singles, Men's Doubles, Women's Singles, and Women's Doubles.
Participating institutions included BKSP, Police Club, American Club, National Tennis Complex, Dhanmondi Sporting Club, Army Officers' Club, Navy Club, International Club, Madaripur Tennis Club, German Club, Brahmanbaria District Sports Association, MASA Tennis Academy, Nordic Club, Pro Tennis Academy Dhaka, Gopalganj Tennis Club, Thakurgaon Station Club, Khulna Club, Jhalokathi Tennis Club, Advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex (Rajshahi), District Tennis Club Magura, Officers’ Club Dhaka, and other districts within the Mymensingh Division.