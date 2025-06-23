CNBL-INDIGO chess tournament’s prize-giving ceremony held

Club Notredamian Bangladesh Limited (CNBL) organised the prize-giving ceremony for the CNBL-INDIGO Chess Tournament 2025, following the successful conclusion of the two-day competition held on 9 and 10 May.

The tournament, supported by Indigo Marble & Granite as the title sponsor, drew enthusiastic participation of the club’s chess community.

Md Asaduzzaman clinched the championship title with an outstanding performance, while AKM Faizur Rahman secured the runner-up position. Sidhartha Bhowmick and Md Khaled Bin Salam shared the distinction of joint second runners-up, marking a competitive and closely contested tournament, says a press release.