CNBL-INDIGO chess tournament’s prize-giving ceremony held
Club Notredamian Bangladesh Limited (CNBL) organised the prize-giving ceremony for the CNBL-INDIGO Chess Tournament 2025, following the successful conclusion of the two-day competition held on 9 and 10 May.
The tournament, supported by Indigo Marble & Granite as the title sponsor, drew enthusiastic participation of the club’s chess community.
Md Asaduzzaman clinched the championship title with an outstanding performance, while AKM Faizur Rahman secured the runner-up position. Sidhartha Bhowmick and Md Khaled Bin Salam shared the distinction of joint second runners-up, marking a competitive and closely contested tournament, says a press release.
Brigadier General Refayet Ullah, President of CNBL, attended the ceremony as the chief guest.
“The level of competition we witnessed was truly impressive, and it reflects the dedication of our players and the support of our club,” he stated.
During the program, Md Khaled Bin Salam, Executive Committee Member for Sports and Culture and one of the second runners-up, announced the club’s future plans to engage members in inter-club chess tournaments. He reaffirmed CNBL's commitment to nurturing chess talents and expanding opportunities for competitive play.
The event also marked the inauguration of the newly renovated Pool Room and Chess Room at CNBL by Brig Gen Refayet Ullah, adding to the club’s recreational and sporting facilities aimed at fostering a vibrant sporting culture among members.