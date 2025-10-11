35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior kicks off in Dhaka

The 35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30, Dhaka, officially commenced with a grand opening ceremony, featuring participants from 12 nations.

The tournament is being held at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna.

The competition was inaugurated on Saturday evening by Md Mahbub-ul-Alam, Secretary of the Ministry of Youth and Sports. Following the inauguration, the tournament trophy was unveiled in a festive atmosphere.

In his address, the secretary thanked the Tennis Federation's Ad-hoc Committee for successfully organising the event.

He remarked, "Tournaments of this nature not only enhance the performance of athletes but also foster amicable relations among all. This tournament will encourage young players and contribute to the growth of tennis. The Ministry of Youth and Sports will provide all necessary support for the development of tennis in Bangladesh."