Jabeur beats champion Rybakina to reach semis

Ons Jabeur says she still cannot bring herself to watch her painful defeat to Elena Rybakina in last year's Wimbledon final after avenging the loss in Wednesday's last-eight clash.

The Tunisian sixth seed beat her third-ranked Kazakh opponent 6-7 (5/7), 6-4, 6-1, letting out a roar of delight on Centre Court.

The 28-year-old will face Belarusian second seed Aryna Sabalenka for a place in Saturday's title match at the All England Club.

"Crazy match, difficult match," said Jabeur. "But I'm glad that I got the win this time.

"I wasn't ready to play this kind of match (last year)," she said. "I don't regret last year. It happened for a reason. I always say it.