National Athletics Championship shifted to next year

The National Athletics Championship-2020 has been shifted to January next year due to COVID-19 pandemic, reports UNB.

The decision was taken at an executive committee meeting of Bangladesh Athletics Federation held on Friday with its president ASM Ali Kabir in the chair.

As per the preliminary decision, the 44th National Athletics-2020 will be held on 15-27 January.

The 43rd National Athletics Championship-2019 was held in January this year in Chattogram.