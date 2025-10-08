35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 begins in Dhaka on 11 October

The 35th edition of the Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 will begin on Saturday, featuring budding tennis talents from 12 nations.

The tournament will be organised at the National Tennis Complex in the capital’s Ramna area under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

The annoucement was made on Wednesday at a press conference at the tennis complex by Ishtiaq Ahmed Curren, general secretary of the Bangladesh Tennis Federation.

According to the withdrawal deadline, a total of 75 junior players will participate in the event. Participating countries include host nation Bangladesh, along with China, Australia, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, Korea, the Maldives, Singapore, Thailand, and the United States.