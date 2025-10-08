35th Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 begins in Dhaka on 11 October
The 35th edition of the Bangladesh World Tennis Tour Junior J-30 will begin on Saturday, featuring budding tennis talents from 12 nations.
The tournament will be organised at the National Tennis Complex in the capital’s Ramna area under the auspices of the International Tennis Federation (ITF).
The annoucement was made on Wednesday at a press conference at the tennis complex by Ishtiaq Ahmed Curren, general secretary of the Bangladesh Tennis Federation.
According to the withdrawal deadline, a total of 75 junior players will participate in the event. Participating countries include host nation Bangladesh, along with China, Australia, Chinese Taipei, the United Kingdom, Hong Kong, India, Korea, the Maldives, Singapore, Thailand, and the United States.
The competition will start with the qualifying rounds, which are scheduled for 11 and 12 October, following player sign-ins on 10 October.
The main matches will kick off on 13 October, promising action from young prospects aiming to make their mark on the international stage.
In the boys’ category, 25 players will compete in the qualifiers, with 10 advancing to join 22 direct entrants in the main draw.
In the girls’ category, a total of 27 players are set to feature in the main draw.
Ishtiaque Ahmed described the tournament as a “new dawn for tennis in Bangladesh” and emphasised its importance in providing local juniors with exposure to international competition.
Shafiqul Islam Sarker, the convener of the tournament sub-committee, will serve as the tournament director while the tournament will be officiated by ITF White Badge (Level-2) referee Masfia Afrin of Bangladesh.
This year’s tournament is supported by Suzuki Motorbikes, Bank Asia, and Dana Petroleum Ltd.
Expressing gratitude towards the sponsors, Ishtiaq Ahmed acknowledged their contribution to the development of tennis in the country.
Representing the sponsors at the press event were Taimur Ali, head of brand and communication at Bank Asia, and brand manager Imran Noor Sami.
Also present at the press conference were BTF treasurer MA Jinnah and Zain Omar, convenor of the BTF training, selection and development sub-committee.
The official opening ceremony will start at 4:00 PM on 11 October at the Ramna National Tennis Complex, Ishtiaq Ahmed said.