MTB Mymensingh divisional tennis tournament 2025 kicks off
The ‘MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament 2025’ has kicked off at the National Tennis Complex, Ramna, and the Mymensingh Club in Mymensingh.
The Bangladesh Tennis Federation and the Mymensingh District Administration, with the sponsorship of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, has organised it.
The tournament will be held from 27 June to 4 July 2025, says a a press release.
The grand opening ceremony of the tournament took place at 4:00pm on 27 June 2025 at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna.
Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain attended the ceremony as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the tournament.
Mutual Trust Bank additional managing director Chowdhury Akhtar Asif was present as the special guest.
Among others, Bangladesh Tennis Federation vice-president and member in-charge of the BTF Tournament sub-committee Ashraful Zaman Khan (Puton) and BTF general secretary Ishtiaq Ahmed (Karen) along with BTF and MTB officials were also present there.
Players from various institutions and clubs are participating in the tournament. A total of 337 players from BKSP, Police Club, American Club, National Tennis Complex, Dhanmondi Sporting Club, Army Officers Club, Navy Club, International Club, Madaripur Tennis Club, German Club, Brahmanbaria District Sports Association, MASA Tennis Academy, Nordic Club, Pro Tennis Academy - Dhaka, Gopalganj Tennis Club, Thakurgaon Station Club, Khulna Club, Jhalakathi Tennis Club, Advocate Abdus Salam Tennis Complex - Rajshahi, District Tennis Club Magura, Officers Club - Dhaka, and different districts in Mymensingh Division are participating in the tournament under senior category for players aged 35+, 45+, and 55+ alongside open category consisting men’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s singles, and women’s doubles.
Draws for both the senior and open events have already been conducted.
Matches in the open category began at 8:00am on Friday at the National Tennis Complex, Ramna, while matches in the senior category began at 4:00pm at the Mymensingh Club.