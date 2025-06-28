MTB Mymensingh divisional tennis tournament 2025 kicks off

The ‘MTB Mymensingh Divisional Tennis Tournament 2025’ has kicked off at the National Tennis Complex, Ramna, and the Mymensingh Club in Mymensingh.

The Bangladesh Tennis Federation and the Mymensingh District Administration, with the sponsorship of Mutual Trust Bank PLC, has organised it.

The tournament will be held from 27 June to 4 July 2025, says a a press release.

The grand opening ceremony of the tournament took place at 4:00pm on 27 June 2025 at the National Tennis Complex in Ramna.

Youth and sports adviser Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain attended the ceremony as the chief guest and officially inaugurated the tournament.