Professional boxing begins in Bangladesh

The Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Mirpur donned a different look on Thursday. A boxing ring at the centre, bright lights everywhere, boxers making their way to the ring on a red carpet with music playing in the back and the competitors waiting till the sound of the bell before starting the fight.

Bangladesh held its first ever professional boxing event with such pomp and grandeur on Thursday. But the 90 minute delay in start raised some questions on the professionalism of organisers’.