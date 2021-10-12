Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up

With his dominance of the chess competition, colleagues were already left preparing their arguments against Shahzad now claiming to be the cleverest journalist in the country.
Rafiqul Islam Azad became runner-up with four points after beating Amaresh Roy of Dainik Samakal in the 5th and last round.
Tapon Biswas of Janakantha finished 3rd beating ASM Hanif in a place deciding match on Monday.
International Chess Arbiter M Harun-ur-Rashid conducted the chess competition.
Earlier on Sunday, JPC President Farida Yesmin inaugurated the sports meet, arranged on the occasion of the 67th Founding Anniversary of the club, EC member of JPC and convener of the sports sub-committee Shahnaz Siddiqui Soma conducted the function.