Shahzad Mahmud emerges champion, Rafiqul Islam runners-up

Shahzad Mahmud Saifuddin of the Daily Observer emerged as unbeaten champion and Rafiqul Islam Azad of The Independent finished runner-up in the chess competition of the Jatiya Press Club (JPC) Sports Festival on Monday, reports UNB.

Shahzad, joint news editor at his paper, smartly clinched the title securing full five points from five matches beating Nizamul Hque Bipul in the 5th and last round match of the two-day competition in the Swiss League format that concluded at the Abdus Salam Hall of the club Monday afternoon.