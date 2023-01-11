51st National Inter-school Winter Sports 2023 begins

The union and upazila phase of the 51st National Inter-school, Madrasah and Technical Education Winter Sports 2023 began in the Ukhiya Upazila of Cox’s Bazar on Wednesday.

The three-day-long event is being held at the Sheikh Russel Mini Stadium in Ukhiya under the supervision of the Upazila secondary education office and with the support of renowned NGO Friendship, said a press release.