51st National Inter-school Winter Sports 2023 begins

On the opening day, the teams competed in cricket matches. In the next two days, badminton, volleyball and athletics competitions will be held.
The upazila education officer and academic supervisor Bodrul Alam inaugurated the competition at 10:00am on Wednesday.
Headmasters and principals of the different institutes taking part and officials of Friendship were present during inauguration.
Bodrul thanked Friendship for providing the necessary equipment for the games and also for their support in holding the tournament.
Friendship has been conducting a project at seven well-known secondary schools in Ukhiya and no.19 Rohingya refugee camp in partnership with French football club Paris Saint Germain (PSG) and Amsterdam-based social start-up KLABU, where they bring sports equipment to children.