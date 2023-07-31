Boxer Alamin’s triumph brings glory to Bangladesh in ‘Evolution Fight Series’

In a one-sided affair that lasted just two and a half minutes, Bangladeshi boxer Mohammad Alamin “The Bull” showcased his prowess in the Super Welterweight division against Thai boxer Tapanut Loetsingtaworn in the ‘Evolution Fight Series’ held on 29 July at the World Siam Stadium in Thailand’s Bangkok, reports news agency UNB.
Alamin emerged victorious by Technical Knock Out (TKO) against his Thai counterpart in the first round of the four-round bout, according to a press release from Xcel Sports Management & Promotions.
Mohammad Alamin now has an impressive overall record of four wins against one loss in the professional boxing circuit.
Adnan Haroon, chairman of Bangladesh Boxing Foundation, was present at the arena as he celebrated Alamin’s triumph and believed that Bangladesh’s prospects in boxing looks bright.
“We are delighted by Alamin’s dominant victory tonight. He has shown us that with the right mindset and relentless effort, boxing in Bangladesh can go to the next level,” he mentioned.
Representing a diverse range of nations, the ‘Evolution Fight Series’ showcased the unity of the global boxing community. As the audience enjoyed multiple enthralling bouts throughout the night, boxers from Italy, South Korea, Iran, Thailand, Bangladesh and Algeria demonstrated their unique fighting styles to captivate the audience in various weight categories, read the press release.
The ‘Evolution Fight Series’ was supported by the WBC Asian Boxing Council and DND Promotion.
Meanwhile, Bangladeshi boxing sensation Sura Krishna Chakma couldn't make it to the competition ue to his recent battle with dengue fever.