Boxer Alamin’s triumph brings glory to Bangladesh in ‘Evolution Fight Series’

In a one-sided affair that lasted just two and a half minutes, Bangladeshi boxer Mohammad Alamin “The Bull” showcased his prowess in the Super Welterweight division against Thai boxer Tapanut Loetsingtaworn in the ‘Evolution Fight Series’ held on 29 July at the World Siam Stadium in Thailand’s Bangkok, reports news agency UNB.

Alamin emerged victorious by Technical Knock Out (TKO) against his Thai counterpart in the first round of the four-round bout, according to a press release from Xcel Sports Management & Promotions.