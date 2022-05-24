Medvedev cruises past Bagnis to begin Roland Garros campaign

“But now it’s Tuesday and I’m still here. I’ve been well after my surgery, I didn’t think I would be able to play on clay. But with the help of the doctors and the physios I’ve been able to be back on my feet to even play a match on clay last week and I’m 100 per cent ready to play Roland Garros.”

After trading service breaks at the start of Tuesday’s contest on a chilly and windy morning on Court Suzanne Lenglen, Medvedev took control of his first matchup against the left-handed Argentine, ranked 103rd in the world currently.

The 32-year-old Bagnis, who retired with injury during his first round in Geneva, had his right leg heavily taped and suffered a fall while serving during the second set.