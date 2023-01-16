Nadal battles past Draper into second round

Defending champion Rafael Nadal battled past a man 15 years his junior and kickstart his bid for a record-extending 23rd Grand Slam title at the Australian Open Monday.

The Spanish top seed unleashed some of his trademark hammer forehands, but also 46 unforced errors, before wearing down Briton Jack Draper 7-5, 2-6, 6-4, 6-1 in blistering heat on Rod Laver Arena.

It put him into the second round for a 17th time and stretched his win-loss record at Melbourne Park to 77-15.

He will next play Mackenzie Mcdonald, who beat fellow American Brandon Nakashima in a five-set thriller.