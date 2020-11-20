Mental health break put Maxwell in good shape

Glenn Maxwell's break from cricket a year ago to deal with mental health issues proved timely in helping him build the tools to handle the stresses of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Australia batsman said on Friday.

Maxwell withdrew from cricket early in the last home summer before returning in the Big Bash League in January and has played his cricket in biosecure "hubs" since the pandemic hit.

Having just played the Indian Premier League (IPL) in a bubble in the United Arab Emirates, Maxwell is back in quarantine in Australia ahead of the white-ball series against India which starts with a one-day game in Sydney on Nov. 27.