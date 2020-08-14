Michael Jordan’s rare sneakers fetch $615,000 at auction

“Put simply, Michael Jordan and his signature line of footwear set the foundation for modern basketball and the worldwide phenomenon of sneaker collecting.”

In June, Jordan and the Nike-owned Jordan Brand had announced that they will be donating $100 million to organisations dedicated to promote racial equality and social justice.

In a joint statement on social media, Jordan and the Jordan Brand had said that the money will be paid over 10 years with the goal of “ensuring racial equality, social justice and greater access to education.”