ICC T20 WC
Bangladesh send Sri Lanka to bat
Bangaldesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to put Sri Lanka in to bat for their T20 World Cup Group D match at Grand Prairie, Texas, on Friday.
Sri Lanka, who are looking to bounce back from their opening game defeat to South Africa, opted to make one change to their batting line-up with Dhananjaya de Silva coming in for Sadeera Samarawickrama.
Bangladesh are playing their first game of the tournament after an unimpressive warm-up campaign saw them lose a three-game series to the USA and then lose by 60 runs to India.
The surface at Grand Prairie has provided for more bounce and higher totals than games in New York and Shanto said he hoped his bowling attack could take advantage of some possible movement for seam and swing in the early overs.