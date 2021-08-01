'Nothing compares': Zverev routs Khachanov to win Olympic gold

Alexander Zverev said that "nothing is bigger" than winning an Olympic gold medal after brushing aside Karen Khachanov to take the men's singles title in Tokyo on Sunday.

The fourth seed, who ended Novak Djokovic's Golden Grand Slam bid in the semi-finals, produced a dominant display to win 6-3, 6-1 after just 79 minutes at the Ariake Tennis Park.

"There is nothing better than this," said Zverev, who fell to the ground in celebration after clinching the win.