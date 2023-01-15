In search of new talents with hopes of better future

For the past few days, Bangladesh Athletic Federation (BAF) has been in a festive mood. No, no one from Bangladesh has won a medal. A new track will be laid at the Bangabandhu National Stadium in a couple of months, but that’s not the reason behind their excitement. The possibility of hosting the SAFF Junior Athletics is also not stirring them.

They are all excited because for the time in the history of Bangladesh, an initiative has been taken to search for young talents from 500 upazilas, 64 districts and eight divisions of the country to unearth the Bangladesh’s next generation of athletes.